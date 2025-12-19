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Poster of Lapwing
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Lapwing
5.0

Lapwing

, 2021
Lapwing
Great Britain / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Lapwing
5.0

Synopsis

Mute young woman Patience, from an isolated community in rural England in 1555, struggles with her controlling brother-in-law and leader, David, who is gradually unraveling after the failure of his idyllic community. The Egyptian Act has been passed, stipulating that all ‘gypsies’ must vacate England immediately and anyone found aiding them could be executed. In exchange for a fee, David agrees to help an Egyptian family who must stay a month on their land until a ship comes to take them away. But when Patience pursues an affair with one of the outsiders, she is thrust into a violent and vicious psychological battle with David.

Cast

Emmett J. Scanlan
Emmett J. Scanlan
David
Sebastian de Souza
Sebastian de Souza
Rumi
Hannah Douglas
Patience
Sarah Whitehouse
Lizzie
Javed Khan
Arif
Adam Fox
Man in Tavern 1
David Clayton
Benjamin
Nathan Haymer-Bates
Man in Tavern 2
Karen Crow
Kat
Sarah Xanthe
Mathilde
Marcus Houden
Henry
Lewis Gemmill
Jacob
Director Philip Stevens
Writer Laura Turner
Composer Lee Gretton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2021
Worldwide Gross $4,482
Production Urban Apache Films, World Serpent Productions, Hyperreal Films
Also known as
Lapwing, Пигалица, 랩윙

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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