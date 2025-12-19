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Poster of Radunitsa
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Radunitsa
6.0

Radunitsa

, 1984
Radunitsa
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Radunitsa
6.0

Synopsis

Ivan returns to his village after many years and meets his first love.

Cast

Natalya Yegorova
Natalya Yegorova
Vera Rusak
Aristarkh Livanov
Levon Koval
Aleksandra Klimova
Lyoksa - maty Ivana
Viktor Gogolev
Viktor Gogolev
Vavila - otets Very
Tatyana Konyukhova
Olga
Viktor Ilichyov
Lyonya
Tatyana Markhel
Manya
Stefaniya Stanyuta
Khristina
Tatyana Chekatovskaya
Andrey Dushachkin
Andrey Dushachkin
Vladimir Kuleshov
Valeriy Bondarenko
Ivan Koval
Director Yuri Marukhin
Writer Anatoli Kudryavtsev, Fyodor Konev
Composer Pyotr Alkhimovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Production year 1984
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Radunitsa, Радуница

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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