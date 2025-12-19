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6.0
Kinoafisha
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Radunitsa
6.0
Radunitsa
, 1984
Radunitsa
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.0
Synopsis
Ivan returns to his village after many years and meets his first love.
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Cast
Natalya Yegorova
Vera Rusak
Aristarkh Livanov
Levon Koval
Aleksandra Klimova
Lyoksa - maty Ivana
Viktor Gogolev
Vavila - otets Very
Tatyana Konyukhova
Olga
Viktor Ilichyov
Lyonya
Tatyana Markhel
Manya
Stefaniya Stanyuta
Khristina
Tatyana Chekatovskaya
Andrey Dushachkin
Vladimir Kuleshov
Valeriy Bondarenko
Ivan Koval
Director
Yuri Marukhin
Writer
Anatoli Kudryavtsev
,
Fyodor Konev
Composer
Pyotr Alkhimovich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Production year
1984
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Radunitsa, Радуница
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes
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