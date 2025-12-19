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5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Who Laughs Last
5.6
Who Laughs Last
, 1955
Kto smeyotsya poslednim
USSR / Comedy / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Synopsis
Intrigues are growing in the research institute...
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Cast
Leonid Rakhlenko
Aleksandr Petrovich Gorlokhvatskiy
Gleb Glebov
Nikita Semyonovich Tulyaga
Tatyana Alekseeva
Vladimir Vladomirskiy
Aleksandr Petrovich Chernous
Liliya Drozdova
Vera Mikhaylovna
Lidiya Shinko
Anna Pavlovna Gorlokhvatskaya
Ivan Shatillo
Mikhail Pavlovich Levanovich
Boris Platonov
Zyolkin
Zinaida Brovarskaya
Zina Zyolkina
Lidiya Rzhetskaya
Katya
Genrikh Grigonis
Nikifor
Director
Vladimir Korsh-Sablin
Writer
Kondrat Krapiva
Composer
Dmitry Kaminsky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
1955
World premiere
31 January 1955
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Kto smeyotsya poslednim, Who Laughs Last, Кто смеётся последним, Хто смяецца апошнім
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes
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