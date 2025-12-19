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Poster of Who Laughs Last
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Who Laughs Last
5.6

Who Laughs Last

, 1955
Kto smeyotsya poslednim
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Who Laughs Last
5.6

Synopsis

Intrigues are growing in the research institute...

Cast

Leonid Rakhlenko
Aleksandr Petrovich Gorlokhvatskiy
Gleb Glebov
Nikita Semyonovich Tulyaga
Tatyana Alekseeva
Vladimir Vladomirskiy
Aleksandr Petrovich Chernous
Liliya Drozdova
Vera Mikhaylovna
Lidiya Shinko
Anna Pavlovna Gorlokhvatskaya
Ivan Shatillo
Mikhail Pavlovich Levanovich
Boris Platonov
Zyolkin
Zinaida Brovarskaya
Zina Zyolkina
Lidiya Rzhetskaya
Katya
Genrikh Grigonis
Nikifor
Director Vladimir Korsh-Sablin
Writer Kondrat Krapiva
Composer Dmitry Kaminsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 31 January 1955
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Kto smeyotsya poslednim, Who Laughs Last, Кто смеётся последним, Хто смяецца апошнім

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2025
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