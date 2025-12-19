In 1930s Texas, pulp fiction master Robert E. Howard is introduced to Novalyne Price, a teacher with aspirations of becoming an author herself, and they begin a unique relationship filled with conversation and imagination. Although the possibility exists for romance, Howard's obsession with his work and dedication to his sick mother leads Price to look elsewhere for love, leaving Howard feeling betrayed and alone.
The Whole Wide World, Um Amor do Tamanho do Mundo, Alle Liebe dieser Welt, Avara maailma, Egy zseni árnyékában, El que caminaba solo, Il mondo intero, Liebe auf dem Prüfstand, Sidste telegram fra Cross Plains, Sista telegrammet från Cross Plains, Szeroki świat, Todo el ancho mundo, Весь огромный мир, 草の上の月, 鍾愛一世情
Film rating
7.0
Rate10 votes
7IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Stills
Quotes
Robert E. 'Bob' HowardHey girl. Take a look at the sunset that I ordered for you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.