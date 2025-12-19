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Poster of The Whole Wide World
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Whole Wide World
7.0

The Whole Wide World

, 1996
The Whole Wide World
USA / Biography, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Whole Wide World
7.0

Synopsis

In 1930s Texas, pulp fiction master Robert E. Howard is introduced to Novalyne Price, a teacher with aspirations of becoming an author herself, and they begin a unique relationship filled with conversation and imagination. Although the possibility exists for romance, Howard's obsession with his work and dedication to his sick mother leads Price to look elsewhere for love, leaving Howard feeling betrayed and alone.

Cast

Vincent D'Onofrio
Vincent D'Onofrio
Robert E. Howard
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Novalyne Price
Ann Wedgeworth
Mrs. Howard
Harve Presnell
Dr. Howard
Libby Villari
Michael Corbett
Benjamin Mouton
Clyde Smith
Helen Cates
Enid
Leslie Buesing
Ethel
Chris Shearer
Truett
Sandy Walper
Mammy
Marion Eaton
Woman on Bus
Director Dan Ireland
Writer Novalyne Price Ellis, Michael Scott Myers
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1996
Budget $1,300,000
Worldwide Gross $375,757
Production Cineville, The Kushner-Locke Company
Also known as
The Whole Wide World, Um Amor do Tamanho do Mundo, Alle Liebe dieser Welt, Avara maailma, Egy zseni árnyékában, El que caminaba solo, Il mondo intero, Liebe auf dem Prüfstand, Sidste telegram fra Cross Plains, Sista telegrammet från Cross Plains, Szeroki świat, Todo el ancho mundo, Весь огромный мир, 草の上の月, 鍾愛一世情

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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