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Poster of The Castaways of Turtle Island
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Castaways of Turtle Island
6.1

The Castaways of Turtle Island

, 1976
Les naufragés de l'île de la Tortue
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Castaways of Turtle Island
6.1

Synopsis

Jean-Arthur has been working as a clerk in a travel agency. One day, he, along with his colleague comes to a brilliant idea: what if I offer tourists real extreme recreation? So the group of tourists land on a deserted island with no food, no shelter, nothing.

Cast

Pierre Richard
Pierre Richard
Jean-Arthur Bonaventure
Jacques Villeret
Bernard Dupoirier, dit 'Petit Nono'
Maurice Risch
Joël Dupoirier, dit 'Gros Nono'
Alain Sarde
Jean-François Balmer
Arlette Emmery
Pierre Barouh
Pierre Barouh
Patrick Chesnais
Patrick Chesnais
Tanya Lopert
Tanya Lopert
René Gros
Un client de l'agence
Bernard Dumaine
Le directeur du personnel
Lise Guicheron
Lisette Benoît
Director Jacques Rozier
Writer Jacques Rozier
Composer Dorival Caymmi, Nana Vasconcelos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 6 October 1976
Release date
6 October 1976 France TP
Production Callipix
Also known as
Les naufragés de l'île de la Tortue, The Castaways of Turtle Island, A Teknős sziget hajótöröttjei, Die Schiffbrüchigen der Schildkröteninsel, La Méduse, Os Náufragos da Ilha Tortuga, Спасшиеся с острова Черепахи, Ті, що врятувалися з острова Черепахи, トルチュ島の遭難者, トルテュ島の遭難者たち, Náufragos de la isla Tortuga

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2025
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