Jean-Arthur has been working as a clerk in a travel agency. One day, he, along with his colleague comes to a brilliant idea: what if I offer tourists real extreme recreation? So the group of tourists land on a deserted island with no food, no shelter, nothing.
Les naufragés de l'île de la Tortue, The Castaways of Turtle Island, A Teknős sziget hajótöröttjei, Die Schiffbrüchigen der Schildkröteninsel, La Méduse, Os Náufragos da Ilha Tortuga, Спасшиеся с острова Черепахи, Ті, що врятувалися з острова Черепахи, トルチュ島の遭難者, トルテュ島の遭難者たち, Náufragos de la isla Tortuga