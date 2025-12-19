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Poster of Sox
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Sox
5.0

Sox

, 2013
Sox
USA / Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Sox
5.0

Synopsis

A new family is having difficulty adjusting, when an adorable dog comes into their life. Once his special powers are discovered, the local dog catcher and the (F.B.D.I) Federal Bureau of Dog Investigation will stop at nothing to get him.

Cast

David DeLuise
Nick
J. Horton
Dog Walker
Andrew Lauer
Dale Hooger
Kerry Feirman
Marci
Ace Hunter
Alvin
Jamison Haase
Thomas Levy
Aidan Potter
Liam Levy
Anton Starkman
Jesse Levy
Burl Moseley
Howie Hagglestrum
Ashley Noel
Christina Levy
Robert Parks-Valletta
Donald
Veronica Rodriguez
Donna
Director J. Horton
Writer Camara Davis, Derek Hockenbrough, Steve Snyder
Composer Kevin MacLeod
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2013
Production Afflatus Productions, Core Faith Media
Also known as
Sox, Ailenizin Köpeği Sox, Sox: A Family's Best Friend, Sox: The Magical Talking Dog!

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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