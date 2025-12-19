A new family is having difficulty adjusting, when an adorable dog comes into their life. Once his special powers are discovered, the local dog catcher and the (F.B.D.I) Federal Bureau of Dog Investigation will stop at nothing to get him.
Cast
David DeLuise
Nick
J. Horton
Dog Walker
Andrew Lauer
Dale Hooger
Kerry Feirman
Marci
Ace Hunter
Alvin
Jamison Haase
Thomas Levy
Aidan Potter
Liam Levy
Anton Starkman
Jesse Levy
Burl Moseley
Howie Hagglestrum
Ashley Noel
Christina Levy
Robert Parks-Valletta
Donald
Veronica Rodriguez
Donna
DirectorJ. Horton
WriterCamara Davis, Derek Hockenbrough, Steve Snyder