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Poster of Charlie's Christmas Wish
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Charlie's Christmas Wish
4.8

Charlie's Christmas Wish

, 2020
Charlie's Christmas Wish
USA / Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Charlie's Christmas Wish
4.8

Synopsis

Coming home from his last deployment, Sgt. Major John Frost arrives a month early and he’s happy to be home for Christmas. He finds his wife, Jill and son Jimmy too busy to give him the welcome he anticipated and in his absence, they have adopted a dog - a little dog named Charlie. John finds solace with the fellow vets at the Moose Lodge until Charlie finds Hank, a retired Vietnam vet, homeless and having suffered a heart attack. John finds his purpose as he rallies friends, family and community to build a new house for the vets and give them a warm Christmas Eve and a new start on civilian life.

Cast

Vernon Wells
Vernon Wells
Hank Wentworth
Lindsey McKeon
Kate Libby
Richard Tyson
Uncle Ron
John O'Hurley
Diane Ladd
Dirk Benedict
Charles Green
Charles Green
Emily Marie Palmer
Emily Marie Palmer
Aiden Turner
John Frost
Toni Hudson
Jill Frost
Jay M. Brooks
Captain Jack
Walker Mintz
Jimmy Frost
Director Sue Ann Taylor
Writer Sue Ann Taylor
Composer Peter Allen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2020
Production Blue Heron Films, BondIt Media Capital, Jill Frost Films
Also known as
Charlie's Christmas Wish, Ein Weihnachtsfest der Hoffnung, El deseo de Navidad de Charlie, Le souhait de Noël de Charlie, O Desejo de Charlie, The Title Has Remained Unchanged the Cover Art Is the Only Thing That Changed

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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