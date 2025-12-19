Coming home from his last deployment, Sgt. Major John Frost arrives a month early and he’s happy to be home for Christmas. He finds his wife, Jill and son Jimmy too busy to give him the welcome he anticipated and in his absence, they have adopted a dog - a little dog named Charlie. John finds solace with the fellow vets at the Moose Lodge until Charlie finds Hank, a retired Vietnam vet, homeless and having suffered a heart attack. John finds his purpose as he rallies friends, family and community to build a new house for the vets and give them a warm Christmas Eve and a new start on civilian life.
ProductionBlue Heron Films, BondIt Media Capital, Jill Frost Films
Also known as
Charlie's Christmas Wish, Ein Weihnachtsfest der Hoffnung, El deseo de Navidad de Charlie, Le souhait de Noël de Charlie, O Desejo de Charlie, The Title Has Remained Unchanged the Cover Art Is the Only Thing That Changed
Film rating
4.8
Rate10 votes
4.8IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.