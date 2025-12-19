Canada, Malta, USA / Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
5.0
Synopsis
In January 1963, British journalist Leo Cauffield suddenly disappears from his home in Beirut. His wife Sally knew that he was working part-time for British intelligence, but was not prepared to be told by the British embassy that they suspect he has defected to Communist Russia. As his wife puts together the pieces of the mysterious jigsaw of the past, tracking her passionate relationship with her husband and his history as former head of MI6’s counter-espionage section, her relentless search for the truth takes her to London, New York and finally Moscow.
A Different Loyalty, Secrets d'état, Codice Homer, Codice Homer: A Different Loyalty, Druga odanost, Dvigubas agentas, Hűségeskü, Kataskopos, Labirintul trecutului, Lealdade Traída, Podwójna gra, Questão de Lealdade, T3rcera identidad, Tercera identidad, The Third Identity - Im Bann der Macht, Topeltagent, Двоен агент, Двойной агент, シャロン・ストーン in シークレット・スパイ
Film rating
5.0
Rate10 votes
5IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Quotes
Leo CauffieldThe KGB have a saying: "Any fool can commit a murder, but it takes a real artist to stage a natural death."
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.