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Poster of A Different Loyalty
5.0
Kinoafisha Films A Different Loyalty
5.0

A Different Loyalty

, 2004
A Different Loyalty
Canada, Malta, USA / Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
Poster of A Different Loyalty
5.0

Synopsis

In January 1963, British journalist Leo Cauffield suddenly disappears from his home in Beirut. His wife Sally knew that he was working part-time for British intelligence, but was not prepared to be told by the British embassy that they suspect he has defected to Communist Russia. As his wife puts together the pieces of the mysterious jigsaw of the past, tracking her passionate relationship with her husband and his history as former head of MI6’s counter-espionage section, her relentless search for the truth takes her to London, New York and finally Moscow.

Cast

Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone
Sally Cauffield
Rupert Everett
Rupert Everett
Leo Cauffield
Julian Wadham
Julian Wadham
Andrew Darcy
Anne Lambton
Cynthia Cauffield
Jim Piddock
George Quennell
Mimi Kuzyk
Leslie Quennell
Emily VanCamp
Emily VanCamp
Jen Tyler
Tamara Hope
Lucy Cauffield
Mark Rendall
John Bourgeois
Sonja Smits
Joss Ackland
Director Marek Kanievska
Writer Jim Piddock
Composer Normand Corbeil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / Malta / USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2004
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $574,672
Production Lionsgate, Forum Films, Movision
Also known as
A Different Loyalty, Secrets d'état, Codice Homer, Codice Homer: A Different Loyalty, Druga odanost, Dvigubas agentas, Hűségeskü, Kataskopos, Labirintul trecutului, Lealdade Traída, Podwójna gra, Questão de Lealdade, T3rcera identidad, Tercera identidad, The Third Identity - Im Bann der Macht, Topeltagent, Двоен агент, Двойной агент, シャロン・ストーン in シークレット・スパイ

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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