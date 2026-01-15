Menu
Italian Best Shorts 8
Italian Best Shorts 8
Italian Best Shorts 8
Italian Best Shorts 8
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
15 January 2026
Release date
15 January 2026
Russia
ПилотКино
Director
Dzhan Marko Petstsoli
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Domzhur (Tsentralnyy Dom zhurnalistov)
20:00
from 700 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 700 ₽
Tomorrow
from 450 ₽
10 February
from 400 ₽
11 February
from 500 ₽
12 February
from 500 ₽
13 February
from 450 ₽
14 February
from 450 ₽
Film Reviews
minoldj
18 January 2026, 00:25
Уровень студенческих работ
Film Trailers
Italian Best Shorts 8
Trailer in russian
0
0
Domzhur (Tsentralnyy Dom zhurnalistov)
Arbatskaya
2D, SUB
20:00
from 700 ₽
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
