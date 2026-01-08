Menu
Poster of Dolphin Summer
IMDb Rating: 6.2
2 posters
Dolphin Summer

Dolphin Summer

Saving Bimini
Synopsis

Aspiring marine biologist, Sarah, seizes a chance to intern at the Abaco Island Marine Sanctuary. Sarah, her friends, and the town launch a live-streaming 'Dolphin Discovery' show to save the sanctuary.
Dolphin Summer trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 8 January 2026
Release date
8 January 2026 Russia Синемапарк
Worldwide Gross $12,339
Production Gate 23 films
Also known as
Saving Bimini, Dolphin Summer, История дельфина. Каникулы на Багамах
Director
Robin Conly
Robin Conly
Cast
Kyleigh Nikkels
Kyleigh Nikkels
Luke Campanella
Luke Campanella
Nova Chez
Nova Chez
Sol Literas
Sol Literas
Cranston McDonald
Cranston McDonald
7.1
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Dolphin Summer Trailer in russian
