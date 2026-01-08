Menu
Best Films of 2025
2 posters
Going
6
Not going
2
Dolphin Summer
Dolphin Summer
Saving Bimini
Family
Going
6
Not going
2
Synopsis
Aspiring marine biologist, Sarah, seizes a chance to intern at the Abaco Island Marine Sanctuary. Sarah, her friends, and the town launch a live-streaming 'Dolphin Discovery' show to save the sanctuary.
Dolphin Summer
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
8 January 2026
Release date
8 January 2026
Russia
Синемапарк
Worldwide Gross
$12,339
Production
Gate 23 films
Also known as
Saving Bimini, Dolphin Summer, История дельфина. Каникулы на Багамах
Director
Robin Conly
Cast
Kyleigh Nikkels
Luke Campanella
Nova Chez
Sol Literas
Cranston McDonald
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
Rate
11
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Dolphin Summer
Trailer in russian
0
0
Stills
