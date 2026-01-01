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Poster of National Theatre Live: The Playboy of the Western World
Kinoafisha Films National Theatre Live: The Playboy of the Western World

National Theatre Live: The Playboy of the Western World

, 2026
National Theatre Live: The Playboy of the Western World
Great Britain / Drama, Comedy
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Poster of National Theatre Live: The Playboy of the Western World
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Synopsis

Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) joins Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) and Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) in John Millington Synge’s riveting play of youth and self-discovery. Pegeen Flaherty’s life is turned upside down when a young man walks into her pub claiming that he’s killed his father. Instead of being shunned, the killer becomes a local hero and begins to win hearts, that is until a second man unexpectedly arrives on the scene… Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Caitríona McLaughlin directs this darkly funny tale full to the brim with secrets.

Cast

Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan
Éanna Hardwicke
Siobhán McSweeney
Declan Conlon
Lorcan Cranitch
Peter Mooney
Peter Mooney
Director Caitriona McLaughlin
Writer John Millington Synge
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 28 May 2026
Release date
20 June 2026 Germany
28 May 2026 Great Britain
24 June 2026 Poland
Production National Theatre
Also known as
National Theatre Live: The Playboy of the Western World

Film rating

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