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Poster of Jimmy
Jimmy - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Jimmy

Jimmy

, 2026
Jimmy
USA / Biography, Drama
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Poster of Jimmy
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Jimmy - Teaser
Jimmy  Teaser

Synopsis

A look into the life of American actor James Stewart, whose inspiring tale of valor, purpose and faith will win over everyone.

Cast

K.J. Apa
K.J. Apa
James Stewart
Max Casella
Max Casella
Frank Capra
Kara Killmer
Lady Julia
Julian Works
Second Lieutenant Martinez
Sarah Drew
Sarah Drew
Hedda Hopper
Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander
Louis B. Mayer
Rob Riggle
Rob Riggle
Colonel Terrill
Daniel Fee
Neal McDonough
Neal McDonough
Alexander
Jen Lilley
Gloria
Christopher McDonald
Christopher McDonald
Lionel Barrymore
Jean Law
Director Aaron Burns
Writer Sam Juergens, Justin Strawhand
Composer Grant Fonda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
World premiere 20 November 2026
Release date
20 November 2026 USA
Budget $60,000,000
Production Burns & Co., RedTed Media
Also known as
Jimmy, A Truly Wonderful Life, James Stewart biopic

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 17 December 2025

Film Trailers

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Jimmy - Teaser
Jimmy Teaser
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