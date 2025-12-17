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Jimmy
Jimmy
, 2026
Jimmy
USA / Biography, Drama
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Jimmy
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Synopsis
A look into the life of American actor James Stewart, whose inspiring tale of valor, purpose and faith will win over everyone.
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Cast
K.J. Apa
James Stewart
Max Casella
Frank Capra
Kara Killmer
Lady Julia
Julian Works
Second Lieutenant Martinez
Sarah Drew
Hedda Hopper
Jason Alexander
Louis B. Mayer
Rob Riggle
Colonel Terrill
Daniel Fee
Neal McDonough
Alexander
Jen Lilley
Gloria
Christopher McDonald
Lionel Barrymore
Jean Law
Director
Aaron Burns
Writer
Sam Juergens
,
Justin Strawhand
Composer
Grant Fonda
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
World premiere
20 November 2026
Release date
20 November 2026
USA
Budget
$60,000,000
Production
Burns & Co., RedTed Media
Also known as
Jimmy, A Truly Wonderful Life, James Stewart biopic
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Updated 17 December 2025
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