Malvina, a once celebrated ballerina now in her mid-eighties, now languishes in a monotonous routine. After she unexpectedly meets Kipras, a talented painter of her age, he becomes the catalyst for change. Together, they defy society's expectations about seniors, transcending age and challenging taboos. As they escape from relatives and institutions, they discover that freedom isn't merely physical; it's about breaking free from invisible chains. Their journey unfolds as a pas de deux – a dance of resilience, rebellion and redemption.
CountryLithuania
Runtime1 hour 46 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere19 December 2025
Release date
19 December 2025
Lithuania
N13
Budget€900,000
Worldwide Gross$147,441
ProductionFralita Films
Also known as
Sand in Your Hair, Liiv su juustes, Smelis tavo plaukuose, 发中沙, 髮中沙