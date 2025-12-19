Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sand in Your Hair
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Sand in Your Hair

Sand in Your Hair

Sand in Your Hair 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Malvina, a once celebrated ballerina now in her mid-eighties, now languishes in a monotonous routine. After she unexpectedly meets Kipras, a talented painter of her age, he becomes the catalyst for change. Together, they defy society's expectations about seniors, transcending age and challenging taboos. As they escape from relatives and institutions, they discover that freedom isn't merely physical; it's about breaking free from invisible chains. Their journey unfolds as a pas de deux – a dance of resilience, rebellion and redemption.
Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 December 2025
Release date
19 December 2025 Lithuania N13
Budget €900,000
Worldwide Gross $147,441
Production Fralita Films
Also known as
Sand in Your Hair, Liiv su juustes, Smelis tavo plaukuose, 发中沙, 髮中沙
Director
Mantas Verbiejus
Cast
Laima Akstinaitė
Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis
Gintare Cepukonyte
Jonas Jonusas
Asta Kaniusoniene
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more