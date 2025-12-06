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7.8
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Gezhi Town
7.8
Gezhi Town
, 2025
De Xian Jin Zhi
China / Drama, War / 18+
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7.8
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Synopsis
A group of Chinese refugees and straggler soldiers, led by a machinist, defend their mountain town, "Gezhi," against a surprise attack by Japanese reconnaissance troops in a desperate fight using civilian ingenuity against a trained military force.
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Cast
Sean Xiao
Mo Dexian
Peng Yuchang
Xiao Yan
Zhou Yiran
Xià Chéng
Xinming Yang
Great Grandfather
Alan Aruna
Ma Guofu
Yunchen Gan
Mei Defu
Siyu Zhou
Kang Lingbao
Yin Zheng
Okawara
Liao Fan
Duan Yihong
Ni Dahong
Xiao Zhan
Mo Dexian
Director
Sheng Kong
Writer
Xiaolong Lan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2025
Online premiere
17 February 2026
World premiere
6 December 2025
Release date
6 December 2025
China
18 December 2025
Great Britain
29 January 2026
Hong Kong
18 December 2025
Ireland
15A
15 January 2026
Macao
C
19 February 2026
Thailand
15
Worldwide Gross
$48,957
Production
Daylight Entertainment
Also known as
De Xian Jin Zhi, Gezhi Town, Городок Гэчжи, 命运谷, 得闲谨制
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 16 December 2025
Showtimes
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