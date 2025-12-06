Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Gezhi Town
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Gezhi Town
7.8

Gezhi Town

, 2025
De Xian Jin Zhi
China / Drama, War / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Gezhi Town
7.8
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A group of Chinese refugees and straggler soldiers, led by a machinist, defend their mountain town, "Gezhi," against a surprise attack by Japanese reconnaissance troops in a desperate fight using civilian ingenuity against a trained military force.

Cast

Sean Xiao
Sean Xiao
Mo Dexian
Peng Yuchang
Xiao Yan
Zhou Yiran
Xià Chéng
Xinming Yang
Great Grandfather
Alan Aruna
Ma Guofu
Yunchen Gan
Mei Defu
Siyu Zhou
Kang Lingbao
Yin Zheng
Okawara
Liao Fan
Liao Fan
Duan Yihong
Duan Yihong
Ni Dahong
Xiao Zhan
Mo Dexian
Director Sheng Kong
Writer Xiaolong Lan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 17 February 2026
World premiere 6 December 2025
Release date
6 December 2025 China
18 December 2025 Great Britain
29 January 2026 Hong Kong
18 December 2025 Ireland 15A
15 January 2026 Macao C
19 February 2026 Thailand 15
Worldwide Gross $48,957
Production Daylight Entertainment
Also known as
De Xian Jin Zhi, Gezhi Town, Городок Гэчжи, 命运谷, 得闲谨制

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 16 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more