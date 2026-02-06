Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Off We Go 2
Poster of Off We Go 2
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Off We Go 2

Off We Go 2

Dalej jazda! 2
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

THE DRIVE 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film about the Gugulak family, which attracted over half a million viewers to Polish cinemas! A warm, touching, and humorous story about love, friendship, and family, proving that it's never too late for a wedding. Józiek and Ela, a good old married couple, return in the second part of "The Drive 2" to... get married! Preparations for the ceremony unfold in a series of hilarious and surprising events – from a missing bride, a touching trip to her hometown, to a meeting that gives Antoni Kryska a chance at the love of his life. In the background, Andrzej tries to save his marriage to Basia, and Sebuś tries to propose to Justyna. The entire story leads to a touching finale, in which love, family, and friendship prove more important than all adversities.
Off We Go 2 - trailer
Off We Go 2  trailer
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 6 February 2026
Release date
12 February 2026 Germany
6 February 2026 Poland
Production Fixafilm
Also known as
Dalej jazda! 2
Director
Mariusz Kuczewski
Cast
Marian Opania
Malgorzata Rozniatowska
Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz
Mariusz Drezek
Bartlomiej Firlet
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Off We Go 2 - trailer
Off We Go 2 Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more