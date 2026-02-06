THE DRIVE 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster film about the Gugulak family, which attracted over half a million viewers to Polish cinemas! A warm, touching, and humorous story about love, friendship, and family, proving that it's never too late for a wedding. Józiek and Ela, a good old married couple, return in the second part of "The Drive 2" to... get married! Preparations for the ceremony unfold in a series of hilarious and surprising events – from a missing bride, a touching trip to her hometown, to a meeting that gives Antoni Kryska a chance at the love of his life. In the background, Andrzej tries to save his marriage to Basia, and Sebuś tries to propose to Justyna. The entire story leads to a touching finale, in which love, family, and friendship prove more important than all adversities.