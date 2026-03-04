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Othello
7.3
Othello
, 2026
Othello
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Othello
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Synopsis
This epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire. Filmed live at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London especially for the big screen, this is ‘an electrifying star-studded Othello.’
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Cast
Caitlin Fitzgerald
Desdemona
David Harewood
Othello
Toby Jones
Iago
Vinette Robinson
Emilia
Luke Treadaway
Cassio
Peter Guinness
Brabantio
Tom Byrne
Roderigo
Jonathan Cobb
Telemachos
Gethin Alderman
Nicos
Jude Owusu
Lodovico
David Ahmad
Gratiano
Ewan Black
Montano
Director
Tom Morris
Writer
William Shakespeare
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
2 hours 45 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
4 March 2026
Release date
4 March 2026
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$622,936
Production
Chris Harper Productions
Also known as
Othello
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
13
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 10 December 2025
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