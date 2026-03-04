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Poster of Othello
7.3
Othello - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Othello
7.3

Othello

, 2026
Othello
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Poster of Othello
7.3
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Othello - Trailer
Othello  Trailer

Synopsis

This epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire. Filmed live at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London especially for the big screen, this is ‘an electrifying star-studded Othello.’

Cast

Caitlin Fitzgerald
Caitlin Fitzgerald
Desdemona
David Harewood
David Harewood
Othello
Toby Jones
Toby Jones
Iago
Vinette Robinson
Vinette Robinson
Emilia
Luke Treadaway
Luke Treadaway
Cassio
Peter Guinness
Brabantio
Tom Byrne
Roderigo
Jonathan Cobb
Telemachos
Gethin Alderman
Nicos
Jude Owusu
Lodovico
David Ahmad
Gratiano
Ewan Black
Montano
Director Tom Morris
Writer William Shakespeare
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 4 March 2026
Release date
4 March 2026 Poland
Worldwide Gross $622,936
Production Chris Harper Productions
Also known as
Othello

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 10 December 2025

Film Trailers

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Othello - Trailer
Othello Trailer
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