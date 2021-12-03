Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
7.2

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

, 2021
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Great Britain / Animation, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
7.2

Synopsis

Shaun's seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present?

Cast

Justin Fletcher
Shaun
John Sparkes
The Farmer
Laura Aikman
Ella
Kate Harbour
Timmy's Mother
Anna Leong Brophy
Simon Greenall
Additional Voices
Andy Nyman
Andy Nyman
Additional Voices
Emma Tate
Emma Tate
Additional Voices
Richard Webber
Additional Voices
Justin Fletcher
Shaun
Marcus Brigstocke
Farmer Ben
Director Steve Cox
Writer Nick Park, Mark Burton, Giles Pilbrow
Composer Tom Howe
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 30 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 3 December 2021
World premiere 3 December 2021
Release date
3 December 2021 Brazil L
3 December 2021 Spain APTA
Worldwide Gross $2,027,525
Production Aardman Animations
Also known as
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, Shaun le mouton: L'échappée de Noël, Shaun, el cordero: El vuelo antes de Navidad, A Ovelha Choné: O Voo Antes do Natal, A Winter's Tale from Shaun the Sheep, Baranek Shaun: Odlotowe święta, F for Får: Et juleeventyr, Fåret Shaun: Juläventyret, Fåret Shaun: Med full fart mot julen, L'Incroyable Noël de Shaun le mouton, La oveja Shaun: El vuelo antes de Navidad, Lammas Shaun, Late Lammas: Vauhdilla jouluun, Ovčica Šone: Let pre Božica, Sauen Shaun - Lille ullaften, Shaun das Schaf - Es ist ein Schaf entsprungen, Shaun das Schaf: Wollige Bescherung, Shaun, o Carneiro: Aventura de Natal, Shaun, vita da pecora - Missione Natale, The Flight Before Christmas, Σον, το πρόβατο: Η πτήση πριν απ' τα Χριστούγεννα, Баранчик Шон: Політ перед Різдвом, Барашек Шон: Рождественские приключения, ひつじのショーン ～クリスマスの冒険～ 劇場公開版, 笑笑羊：聖誕大冒險, F for Faar Et juleeventyr, Shaun le mouton - L'échappée de Noël, ひつじのショーン クリスマスの冒険, Ovečka Shaun: Predvianočný let, Shaun le mouton : Vol avant Noël, A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep, F for Får Et juleeventyr

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 10 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more