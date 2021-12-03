Shaun's seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present?
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, Shaun le mouton: L'échappée de Noël, Shaun, el cordero: El vuelo antes de Navidad, A Ovelha Choné: O Voo Antes do Natal, A Winter's Tale from Shaun the Sheep, Baranek Shaun: Odlotowe święta, F for Får: Et juleeventyr, Fåret Shaun: Juläventyret, Fåret Shaun: Med full fart mot julen, L'Incroyable Noël de Shaun le mouton, La oveja Shaun: El vuelo antes de Navidad, Lammas Shaun, Late Lammas: Vauhdilla jouluun, Ovčica Šone: Let pre Božica, Sauen Shaun - Lille ullaften, Shaun das Schaf - Es ist ein Schaf entsprungen, Shaun das Schaf: Wollige Bescherung, Shaun, o Carneiro: Aventura de Natal, Shaun, vita da pecora - Missione Natale, The Flight Before Christmas, Σον, το πρόβατο: Η πτήση πριν απ' τα Χριστούγεννα, Баранчик Шон: Політ перед Різдвом, Барашек Шон: Рождественские приключения, ひつじのショーン ～クリスマスの冒険～ 劇場公開版, 笑笑羊：聖誕大冒險, F for Faar Et juleeventyr, Shaun le mouton - L'échappée de Noël, ひつじのショーン クリスマスの冒険, Ovečka Shaun: Predvianočný let, Shaun le mouton : Vol avant Noël, A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep, F for Får Et juleeventyr