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Poster of A Make or Break Holiday
6.3
Kinoafisha Films A Make or Break Holiday
6.3

A Make or Break Holiday

, 2025
A Make or Break Holiday
USA / Drama / 18+
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Poster of A Make or Break Holiday
6.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Despite recently going on a break, couple Liv and Daniel had planned to host their families together for Christmas. So, they decide to keep their original plans and pretend to still be together for the holidays.

Cast

Jennifer-Juniper Angeli
Maya
Linda Darlow
Grandma
Hunter King
Liv
Jessica Garcie
Helen
Evan Roderick
Daniel
Roark Critchlow
Ed
Marlee Walchuk
Tracy
Daniel
Leah Dubbin-Steckel
Party Guest #2
Craig Geoghan
Reid
Jodie Bartman
Sweet Older Lady
Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett
Restaurant Manager
Director Martin Wood
Writer Vanessa Marano, Danielle Morrow
Composer Sean William
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 20 December 2025
World premiere 20 December 2025
Production Two 4 The Money Media, Hallmark Channel
Also known as
A Make or Break Holiday

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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