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A Make or Break Holiday
6.3
A Make or Break Holiday
, 2025
A Make or Break Holiday
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.3
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Synopsis
Despite recently going on a break, couple Liv and Daniel had planned to host their families together for Christmas. So, they decide to keep their original plans and pretend to still be together for the holidays.
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Cast
Jennifer-Juniper Angeli
Maya
Linda Darlow
Grandma
Hunter King
Liv
Jessica Garcie
Helen
Evan Roderick
Daniel
Roark Critchlow
Ed
Marlee Walchuk
Tracy
Daniel
Leah Dubbin-Steckel
Party Guest #2
Craig Geoghan
Reid
Jodie Bartman
Sweet Older Lady
Jonathan Bennett
Restaurant Manager
Director
Martin Wood
Writer
Vanessa Marano
,
Danielle Morrow
Composer
Sean William
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
20 December 2025
World premiere
20 December 2025
Production
Two 4 The Money Media, Hallmark Channel
Also known as
A Make or Break Holiday
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
11
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
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