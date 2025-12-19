Menu
Sweet Holiday Romance

Sweet Holiday Romance 18+
Synopsis

Amanda, a world-renowned pastry chef, is worried she’s losing her edge. Wanting to reclaim her title as the Queen of Christmas Cookies, she enters the Chicago Christmas Market Christmas Cookie Competition, which requires that bakers pair up with other businesses to create the best confections. Knowing she’ll find inspiration in her hometown of Paisley, Amanda decides to pair with The Little Shop of Fudge, a staple in the community. Little does she know, the owner, Jackie, has left her handsome nephew, Simon, in charge of operations and he doesn’t have a clue about making fudge. With Jackie away, Simon and Amanda must work together to recreate Jackie’s world-famous fudge in time for the competition, learning that their opposite philosophies just might make for a sweet and savory romance.
Production year 2025
Online premiere 19 December 2025
World premiere 19 December 2025
Production CMW Horizon Productions, Reel One Entertainment
Christmas, Love and Fudge, Les caramels de Noël, Sweet Holiday Romance, Natale al caramello
Erin Karpluk
Erin Karpluk
Christopher Russell
Christopher Russell
5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
