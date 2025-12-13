Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
4.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Very Merry Mystery
4.8
Very Merry Mystery
, 2025
Very Merry Mystery
Canada / Romantic / 18+
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.8
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A beauty shop owner attends a Christmas murder mystery party that turns real and teams up with her detective boyfriend to solve the case.
Expand
Cast
Ashleigh Murray
Bea King
Tristan Mack Wilds
Troy Rhodes
Rainbow Sun Francks
Dr. Maurice Whitaker
Samora Smallwood
Whitney Foster
Romaine Waite
Calvin Dee
Zahra Bentham
Desiree Barnes
Robinne Fanfair
Deborah King
Kathy Maloney
Evelyn Whittaker
Kimberly Huie
Grace Burton
Jenny Brizard
Mrs. Brewer
Director
Winnifred Jong
Writer
Andrea Reindl
Composer
Meiro Stamm
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Production year
2025
Online premiere
13 December 2025
World premiere
13 December 2025
Budget
$1,528,685
Production
Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC), Neshama Entertainment, Ontario Creates
Also known as
Very Merry Mystery
More
Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree