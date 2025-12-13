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Poster of Very Merry Mystery
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Very Merry Mystery
4.8

Very Merry Mystery

, 2025
Very Merry Mystery
Canada / Romantic / 18+
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Poster of Very Merry Mystery
4.8
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Synopsis

A beauty shop owner attends a Christmas murder mystery party that turns real and teams up with her detective boyfriend to solve the case.

Cast

Ashleigh Murray
Ashleigh Murray
Bea King
Tristan Mack Wilds
Troy Rhodes
Rainbow Sun Francks
Dr. Maurice Whitaker
Samora Smallwood
Whitney Foster
Romaine Waite
Calvin Dee
Zahra Bentham
Desiree Barnes
Robinne Fanfair
Deborah King
Kathy Maloney
Evelyn Whittaker
Kimberly Huie
Grace Burton
Jenny Brizard
Mrs. Brewer
Director Winnifred Jong
Writer Andrea Reindl
Composer Meiro Stamm
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 December 2025
World premiere 13 December 2025
Budget $1,528,685
Production Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC), Neshama Entertainment, Ontario Creates
Also known as
Very Merry Mystery

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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