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6.9
Kinoafisha Films Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch
6.9

Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch

, 2025
Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch
Canada / Drama / 18+
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6.9
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Synopsis

After pro-hockey player Wes Campbell suffers an injury during a high-profile game just three weeks before Christmas, he is referred to Keller Ranch in Nashville to recover. There, he meets no-nonsense rancher Maggie Keller, a single mom to son Dawson, an equestrian-assisted therapist. Despite his initial skepticism, Wes is desperate to return to the ice and decides to give equine therapy a shot. As Maggie manages to break down Wes’ walls, he also helps her heal from the grief of her husband’s death. But as an unexpected romance blossoms between the two, will it go the distance or is it just a holiday fling?

Cast

Tyler Hilton
Wes Campbell
Arielle Kebbel
Arielle Kebbel
Maggie Keller
Rachel Sellan
Sarah
Ava Weiss
Eshan Lyall
Dawson Keller
Jenny Fischer
Physical Therapist
John Koensgen
Earl Robinson
Tim Progosh
Greg Wilkes (agent)
Natalie Roy
Laurie Myers
Kevin Carroll
Self - Transport Coordinator
Colton Royce
Shane
Pierre Simpson
Pastor Joel
Director Stefan Brogren
Writer Carley Smale
Composer Agatha Kaspar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 December 2025
World premiere 13 December 2025
Also known as
Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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