After pro-hockey player Wes Campbell suffers an injury during a high-profile game just three weeks before Christmas, he is referred to Keller Ranch in Nashville to recover. There, he meets no-nonsense rancher Maggie Keller, a single mom to son Dawson, an equestrian-assisted therapist. Despite his initial skepticism, Wes is desperate to return to the ice and decides to give equine therapy a shot. As Maggie manages to break down Wes’ walls, he also helps her heal from the grief of her husband’s death. But as an unexpected romance blossoms between the two, will it go the distance or is it just a holiday fling?