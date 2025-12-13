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5.2
Kinoafisha Films Recipe for Romance
5.2

Recipe for Romance

, 2025
Recipe for Romance
Canada / Romantic / 18+
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Not going 0
5.2
Going 0
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Synopsis

Sari is given the long overdue opportunity to prove herself when her parents head for vacation, placing the family's coffee shop in her hands. Sari's big plans are derailed when a bakery run by the annoyingly handsome and charming Gabe opens right next door. This launches a prank war to end all prank wars, bringing Sari and Gabe together in a story of love, family, community, and irresistibly delicious pastries. In the week leading up to the big Little Manila Festival, the two competitors will clash, kiss, and make-up as they navigate their desire for each other and for success.

Cast

Ma-Anne Dionisio
Tita Carmelita
Elena Juatco
Selene Tomas
Alex Mallari Jr.
Alex Mallari Jr.
Gabe
Angelica Alejandro
Tita Reyna
Isai Rivera Blas
Tito Reyes
True O'Brien
Sari
Lana Carillo
Tita Jaslene
Ericka Leobrera
Sam Tomas
Nck Name
Alex
Raina Resplandor
MC
Director Kelly Fyffe-Marshall
Writer Nathalie Younglai, Carla de Guzman
Composer Danny Guttridge, Jim Guttridge, Sean Hosein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 December 2025
World premiere 13 December 2025
Production Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC), Freddie Films, Neshama Entertainment
Also known as
Recipe for Romance, Les délices de l'amour, Recept za ljubav, Recept za romansu

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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