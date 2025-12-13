Sari is given the long overdue opportunity to prove herself when her parents head for vacation, placing the family's coffee shop in her hands. Sari's big plans are derailed when a bakery run by the annoyingly handsome and charming Gabe opens right next door. This launches a prank war to end all prank wars, bringing Sari and Gabe together in a story of love, family, community, and irresistibly delicious pastries. In the week leading up to the big Little Manila Festival, the two competitors will clash, kiss, and make-up as they navigate their desire for each other and for success.