Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show
8.9
Kinoafisha Films Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show
8.9

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show

, 2025
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
Going 1
Not going 0
Poster of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show
8.9
Going 1
Not going 0

Synopsis

Filmed at the end of the tour in Vancouver, B.C., with the entire Tortured Poets Department set.

Cast

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Self
Amanda Balen
Karen Chuang
Tori Evans
Mike Meadows
Self - Tour Band
Max Bernstein
Self - Tour Band
Paul Sidoti
Self - Tour Band
Amos Heller
Self - Tour Band
Matt Billingslea
Self - Tour Band
Karina DePiano
Self - Tour Band
Melanie Nyema
Self - Tour Backing Vocals
Kamilah Marshall
Self - Tour Backing Vocals
Director Glenn Weiss
Writer Taylor Swift
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 December 2025
World premiere 12 December 2025
Production Silent House, Taylor Swift Productions
Also known as
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show, 泰勒絲：時代巡迴演唱會終場秀, 泰勒·斯威夫特：时代巡回演唱会终场秀

Film rating

8.9
Rate 13 votes
8.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more