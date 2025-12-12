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Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show
8.9
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show
, 2025
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
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Posters
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Synopsis
Filmed at the end of the tour in Vancouver, B.C., with the entire Tortured Poets Department set.
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Cast
Taylor Swift
Self
Amanda Balen
Karen Chuang
Tori Evans
Mike Meadows
Self - Tour Band
Max Bernstein
Self - Tour Band
Paul Sidoti
Self - Tour Band
Amos Heller
Self - Tour Band
Matt Billingslea
Self - Tour Band
Karina DePiano
Self - Tour Band
Melanie Nyema
Self - Tour Backing Vocals
Kamilah Marshall
Self - Tour Backing Vocals
Director
Glenn Weiss
Writer
Taylor Swift
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
12 December 2025
World premiere
12 December 2025
Production
Silent House, Taylor Swift Productions
Also known as
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show, 泰勒絲：時代巡迴演唱會終場秀, 泰勒·斯威夫特：时代巡回演唱会终场秀
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Film rating
8.9
Rate
13
votes
8.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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