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Poster of Christmas in Alaska
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Christmas in Alaska
5.6

Christmas in Alaska

, 2024
Christmas in Alaska
Canada / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of Christmas in Alaska
5.6
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Rival journalists competing for the same lucrative promotion get stuck together in snowy Alaska after their plane is forced to make an emergency landing. They find themselves caught up in a totally unexpected Christmas romance.

Cast

Marcus Rosner
Oliver
Emma Johnson
Megan
Ashlee Pearce
Samantha
Ryan Northcott
Logan
Essek Moore
Daniel
Charlize Adelyn
Talia
Paul Ballin
Rob
Stephanie Wolfe
Kate
Director Dylan Pearce
Writer Lorraine Brown
Composer Alec Harrison
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 12 December 2025
World premiere 12 December 2025
Production Northern Gateway Films
Also known as
Christmas in Alaska, Brīnumu laiks Aļaskā, Liebe im Schneesturm, Natale in Alaska, Navidad en Alaska, Noël sous les aurores boréales, Święta na Alasce, Різдво на Алясці

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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