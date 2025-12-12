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5.6
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Christmas in Alaska
5.6
Christmas in Alaska
, 2024
Christmas in Alaska
Canada / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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5.6
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Synopsis
Rival journalists competing for the same lucrative promotion get stuck together in snowy Alaska after their plane is forced to make an emergency landing. They find themselves caught up in a totally unexpected Christmas romance.
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Cast
Marcus Rosner
Oliver
Emma Johnson
Megan
Ashlee Pearce
Samantha
Ryan Northcott
Logan
Essek Moore
Daniel
Charlize Adelyn
Talia
Paul Ballin
Rob
Stephanie Wolfe
Kate
Director
Dylan Pearce
Writer
Lorraine Brown
Composer
Alec Harrison
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
12 December 2025
World premiere
12 December 2025
Production
Northern Gateway Films
Also known as
Christmas in Alaska, Brīnumu laiks Aļaskā, Liebe im Schneesturm, Natale in Alaska, Navidad en Alaska, Noël sous les aurores boréales, Święta na Alasce, Різдво на Алясці
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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