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Poster of The Accident
Kinoafisha Films The Accident

The Accident

, 2025
The Accident
USA / 18+
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Poster of The Accident
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Synopsis

A stormy night in Oregon leads to a tragic accident, intertwining the lives of Denise, a struggling single mom, Ace, a mysterious man, and Anna, a woman with secrets. They're forced to confront their pasts and make difficult choices.

Cast

Jeffrey Schneider
Ace
Donna Hamblin
Anna
Lucien Eisenach
Hobo
Cathy Loch
June
Tim O'Hearn
Shane
Mark Gordon Buckley
Brian
Director Jeffrey Schneider
Writer Luc Bernier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 10 December 2025
World premiere 10 December 2025
Production WJD films
Also known as
The Accident, Pizza Schmizza the movie

Film rating

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