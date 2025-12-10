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The Accident
The Accident
, 2025
The Accident
USA / 18+
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Synopsis
A stormy night in Oregon leads to a tragic accident, intertwining the lives of Denise, a struggling single mom, Ace, a mysterious man, and Anna, a woman with secrets. They're forced to confront their pasts and make difficult choices.
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Cast
Jeffrey Schneider
Ace
Donna Hamblin
Anna
Lucien Eisenach
Hobo
Cathy Loch
June
Tim O'Hearn
Shane
Mark Gordon Buckley
Brian
Director
Jeffrey Schneider
Writer
Luc Bernier
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
10 December 2025
World premiere
10 December 2025
Production
WJD films
Also known as
The Accident, Pizza Schmizza the movie
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0.0
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Best Films of 2025
Updated 9 December 2025
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