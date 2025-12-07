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7.1
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Single on the 25th
7.1
Single on the 25th
, 2025
Single on the 25th
USA, Canada / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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7.1
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Synopsis
After Nell’s family cancels holiday plans at the last minute, she decides to spend the week of Christmas having fun on her own — and crosses paths with her neighbor, who is “happily unattached.”
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Cast
Lyndsy Fonseca
Nell Duke
Daniel Lissing
Cooper Armer
Marcel Jeannin
Mike Armer
Victoria Barkoff
Cooper's Aunt
Ellen David
Teneisha Collins
Julia Roades
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Singer
Victor Andres Turgeon-Trelles
Thomas
Alyssa Angelucci-Wall
Paquetta
Aviva Armour-Ostroff
Resa
Jennifer Baker
Melanie Blair
Director
Jonathan Wright
Writer
Joie Botkin
Composer
Danny Guttridge
,
Jim Guttridge
,
Sean Hosein
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Canada
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
7 December 2025
World premiere
7 December 2025
Production
Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC), Muse Entertainment Enterprises
Also known as
Single on the 25th
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
14
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
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