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Mistletoe at the Manor
6.9
Mistletoe at the Manor
, 2025
Mistletoe at the Manor
Family / 18+
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About
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Filming locations
6.9
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Synopsis
An American cooking influencer visits an English castle to lay a WWII nurse's remains, finding herself enchanted by the holiday atmosphere and the castle's charismatic owner.
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Cast
Peter Jason
Louis Kerwin
Madeleine Coghlan
Alice Kerwin
Federico Dordei
Lorenzo
Hayley Jordyn Seat
Bar Patron
Marc Anthony Samuel
Street Vendor
Gwen Van Dam
Hortense Pollard Martin
Chloe Oloren
Sophie
Lior Selve
Oliver Colby
Farah Merani
Naomi
Hannah Whiteoak
Emma Winters
Chuck Marra
Linus Kerwin
Dawn Aneada
Street Vendor
Director
Shari Hamrick Grewal
Writer
Joany Kane
Composer
Michael Richard Plowman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Production year
2025
Online premiere
7 December 2025
World premiere
7 December 2025
Production
Auburn Media Productions, GPS, Pace Pictures
Also known as
Christmas at Mistletoe Manor, A Christmas Garden, Mistletoe at the Manor, The Christmas Garden, Winters' Garden
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
14
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 5 January 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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