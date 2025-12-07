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6.9
Kinoafisha Films Mistletoe at the Manor
6.9

Mistletoe at the Manor

, 2025
Mistletoe at the Manor
Family / 18+
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6.9
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Synopsis

An American cooking influencer visits an English castle to lay a WWII nurse's remains, finding herself enchanted by the holiday atmosphere and the castle's charismatic owner.

Cast

Peter Jason
Peter Jason
Louis Kerwin
Madeleine Coghlan
Alice Kerwin
Federico Dordei
Federico Dordei
Lorenzo
Hayley Jordyn Seat
Bar Patron
Marc Anthony Samuel
Street Vendor
Gwen Van Dam
Hortense Pollard Martin
Chloe Oloren
Sophie
Lior Selve
Oliver Colby
Farah Merani
Naomi
Hannah Whiteoak
Emma Winters
Chuck Marra
Linus Kerwin
Dawn Aneada
Street Vendor
Director Shari Hamrick Grewal
Writer Joany Kane
Composer Michael Richard Plowman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Production year 2025
Online premiere 7 December 2025
World premiere 7 December 2025
Production Auburn Media Productions, GPS, Pace Pictures
Also known as
Christmas at Mistletoe Manor, A Christmas Garden, Mistletoe at the Manor, The Christmas Garden, Winters' Garden

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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