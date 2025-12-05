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6.5
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Rachel
6.5
Rachel
, 2025
Rachel
India / Drama / 18+
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6.5
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Synopsis
A butcher's daughter seeks violent revenge, fueled by loss and loyalty. Her brutal path intertwines with romance and conflict as she pursues justice.
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Cast
Baburaj
Roshan Basheer
Vineeth Thattil David
Baiju Ezhupunna
Jaffer Idukki
Joji
Salim Kumar
Dinesh Prabhakar
Honey Rose
Chandu Salimkumar
Kalabhavan Shajohn
Angel Shijoy
Director
Anandhini Bala
Writer
Rahul Manappatt
,
Abrid Shine
Composer
Ishaan Chhabra
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 8 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
5 December 2025
Release date
5 December 2025
UAE
18TC
Production
Badusha Productions, Pen & Paper Creations
Also known as
Rachel
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
14
votes
8.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
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