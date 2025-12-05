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Poster of Rachel
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Rachel
6.5

Rachel

, 2025
Rachel
India / Drama / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Rachel
6.5
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A butcher's daughter seeks violent revenge, fueled by loss and loyalty. Her brutal path intertwines with romance and conflict as she pursues justice.

Cast

Baburaj
Roshan Basheer
Vineeth Thattil David
Baiju Ezhupunna
Jaffer Idukki
Joji
Salim Kumar
Dinesh Prabhakar
Honey Rose
Chandu Salimkumar
Kalabhavan Shajohn
Kalabhavan Shajohn
Angel Shijoy
Director Anandhini Bala
Writer Rahul Manappatt, Abrid Shine
Composer Ishaan Chhabra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 5 December 2025
Release date
5 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Production Badusha Productions, Pen & Paper Creations
Also known as
Rachel

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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