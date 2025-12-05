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Poster of Dheeram
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Dheeram
7.3

Dheeram

, 2025
Dheeram
India / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Dheeram
7.3
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Synopsis

A detective investigates pattern killings in Calicut, discovering a vengeful killer's scheme. As he unravels the truth, he faces a moral dilemma between law and justice for a bereaved parent.

Cast

Reba Monica John
Kalyani
Vijayaraghavan
Divya Pillai
Diya Prabhakar
Indrajith Sukumaran
Stalin Joseph
Nishanth Sagar
Jose Thomas
Aju Varghese
Hostel Warden
Roshan Basheer
Sagar Surya
George
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Vimala Niranjan
Renji Panicker
Ramdas
Sreejith Ravi
Aravindhan
Mohan Avanthika
Radhika
Director Jithin Suresh T
Writer Deepu S. Nair, Sandeep Sadanandan
Composer Manikandan Ayyappa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 31 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 6 March 2026
World premiere 5 December 2025
Release date
5 December 2025 India A
12 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Production Malabar Talkies, Remo Entertainmentz
Also known as
Dheeram

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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