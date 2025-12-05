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Dheeram
7.3
Dheeram
, 2025
Dheeram
India / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
A detective investigates pattern killings in Calicut, discovering a vengeful killer's scheme. As he unravels the truth, he faces a moral dilemma between law and justice for a bereaved parent.
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Cast
Reba Monica John
Kalyani
Vijayaraghavan
Divya Pillai
Diya Prabhakar
Indrajith Sukumaran
Stalin Joseph
Nishanth Sagar
Jose Thomas
Aju Varghese
Hostel Warden
Roshan Basheer
Sagar Surya
George
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Vimala Niranjan
Renji Panicker
Ramdas
Sreejith Ravi
Aravindhan
Mohan Avanthika
Radhika
Director
Jithin Suresh T
Writer
Deepu S. Nair
,
Sandeep Sadanandan
Composer
Manikandan Ayyappa
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 31 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
6 March 2026
World premiere
5 December 2025
Release date
5 December 2025
India
A
12 December 2025
UAE
18TC
Production
Malabar Talkies, Remo Entertainmentz
Also known as
Dheeram
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
15
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
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