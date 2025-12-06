Issa is a social media whiz on the rise. But when a mishap on her watch accidentally ruins a young starlet’s career, making Issa the most unemployable social media manager in Manhattan, she has no choice but to take the first job she can find—caring for Camila, a glossy-maned and capricious dachshund diva. While ferrying Camila from playdates to pet psychics, Issa realizes the dog’s bark is worse than her bite—much like Camila’s attractive, yet reclusive owner, Theo. What starts as a way to keep a roof over her and her 14-year-old sister’s heads turns into an opportunity for Issa to showcase her skills and reunite her family; it also might be the key to her success in life and love.