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Poster of Dachshund Wears Prada
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Dachshund Wears Prada
5.4

Dachshund Wears Prada

, 2025
Paws in the City
Canada, USA / Comedy / 18+
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Poster of Dachshund Wears Prada
5.4
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Synopsis

Issa is a social media whiz on the rise. But when a mishap on her watch accidentally ruins a young starlet’s career, making Issa the most unemployable social media manager in Manhattan, she has no choice but to take the first job she can find—caring for Camila, a glossy-maned and capricious dachshund diva. While ferrying Camila from playdates to pet psychics, Issa realizes the dog’s bark is worse than her bite—much like Camila’s attractive, yet reclusive owner, Theo. What starts as a way to keep a roof over her and her 14-year-old sister’s heads turns into an opportunity for Issa to showcase her skills and reunite her family; it also might be the key to her success in life and love.

Cast

Emeraude Toubia
Emeraude Toubia
Issa
Carter Jenkins
Carter Jenkins
Theo
Brittany Drisdelle
Brittany Drisdelle
Wanda
Joyce Rivera
Olivia
Jenna Wheeler-Hughes
Amanda Purdue
Briauna James
August
Isabella Villalba
Dani
Dakota Jamal Wellman
Nathan
Director John L'Ecuyer
Writer Stefanie London, Andrea Martínez Crowther
Composer Kim Gaboury
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 6 December 2025
World premiere 6 December 2025
Production Bell Media, Centinel Media, Fremantle
Also known as
Paws in the City, Dachshund Wears Prada, Le coeur en laisse, Šape u gradu, Šapice u gradu, The Dachshund Wears Designer

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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