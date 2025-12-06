Zoe, a Bay Area tech exec, returns to Chicago to visit her grandmother Agnes, who’s traded old traditions for bold new adventures — including canceling the cherished holiday party her late husband started. Missing the festive warmth of her childhood, Zoe teams up with her charming childhood crush Jace and their fifth floor neighbors to revive the celebration. As sparks fly between Zoe and Jace, a last-minute cancelation threatens the fun, but Agnes steps up. Together, the building rallies for a joyful Christmas Eve — showing that holiday spirit, new memories, and maybe even new love are made by those bold enough to keep traditions alive.