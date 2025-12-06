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5.8
Kinoafisha Films Deck the Hallways
5.8

Deck the Hallways

, 2025
Deck the Hallways
USA / Family / 18+
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5.8
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Synopsis

Zoe, a Bay Area tech exec, returns to Chicago to visit her grandmother Agnes, who’s traded old traditions for bold new adventures — including canceling the cherished holiday party her late husband started. Missing the festive warmth of her childhood, Zoe teams up with her charming childhood crush Jace and their fifth floor neighbors to revive the celebration. As sparks fly between Zoe and Jace, a last-minute cancelation threatens the fun, but Agnes steps up. Together, the building rallies for a joyful Christmas Eve — showing that holiday spirit, new memories, and maybe even new love are made by those bold enough to keep traditions alive.

Cast

Jaime Callica
Jaime Callica
Jace
Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez
Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez
Eli
Loretta Devine
Loretta Devine
Agnes
Matty Finochio
Matty Finochio
Zander
Naika Toussaint
Zoe
Matthew Clarke
Vaughn
Eva Day
Eva Day
Leah
Timothy Paul Perez
Timothy Paul Perez
Gramham Robinson
Tom Pickett
Wade
Lossen Chambers
Irene Robinson
Rayonte Ricketts
Young Jace
Javier Lacroix
Neighbor Javier
Writer Gregory Ramon Anderson, Meyer Shwarzstein
Composer Graeme Coleman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 6 December 2025
World premiere 6 December 2025
Production Front Street Pictures
Also known as
Deck the Hallways

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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