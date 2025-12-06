Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Christmas Showdown
5.1
Kinoafisha Films The Christmas Showdown
5.1

The Christmas Showdown

, 2025
The Christmas Showdown
USA / Comedy, Family / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of The Christmas Showdown
5.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Former best friends April and Chastity compete for the same event design job at a Christmas show. They must overcome their past falling-out and work together to impress the producer, but rivalry intensifies.

Cast

Amber Stevens West
Chastity
Corbin Reid
Corbin Reid
April
Loretta Devine
Loretta Devine
Hen
DeVaughn Nixon
DeVaughn Nixon
Caleb
Obba Babatundé
Obba Babatundé
Jesse
Beverly Todd
Beverly Todd
Lydia
Sterling Sulieman
Isaac
Carla Renata
Sonia
Leah Briese
Kendi
Celeste Clark
Young Chastity
Director Nanea Miyata
Writer Tobin Addington
Composer Matthew Atticus Berger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 6 December 2025
World premiere 6 December 2025
Production The Ninth House
Also known as
The Christmas Showdown

Film rating

5.1
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more