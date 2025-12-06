Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Christmas Showdown
5.1
The Christmas Showdown
, 2025
The Christmas Showdown
USA / Comedy, Family / 18+
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.1
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Former best friends April and Chastity compete for the same event design job at a Christmas show. They must overcome their past falling-out and work together to impress the producer, but rivalry intensifies.
Expand
Cast
Amber Stevens West
Chastity
Corbin Reid
April
Loretta Devine
Hen
DeVaughn Nixon
Caleb
Obba Babatundé
Jesse
Beverly Todd
Lydia
Sterling Sulieman
Isaac
Carla Renata
Sonia
Leah Briese
Kendi
Celeste Clark
Young Chastity
Director
Nanea Miyata
Writer
Tobin Addington
Composer
Matthew Atticus Berger
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
6 December 2025
World premiere
6 December 2025
Production
The Ninth House
Also known as
The Christmas Showdown
More
Film rating
5.1
Rate
12
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree