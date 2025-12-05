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5.6
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Jingle All the Way to Love
5.6
Jingle All the Way to Love
, 2024
Jingle All the Way to Love
USA / Romantic / 18+
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Cast & Crew
5.6
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Synopsis
Years after a Christmas stranger gifted her a lucky sleigh bell, lawyer Andi shares her story on a holiday radio show. With host Jake and festive callers, she embarks on a joyful search for her lost holiday love.
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Cast
Erin Agostino
Andi Kelton
Romaine Waite
Jake Emmitson
Connie Manfredi
Piper
Richard Waugh
Tom
David Reale
Ned
Delia Lisette Chambers
Livy Emmitson
Madé Joselita
Franny
Joey Belfiore
Bobby
Joey Belfiore
Bobby
Clint Russell
Sound Engineer
James Curts
Santa
Director
Graeme Campbell
Writer
Courtney Cilman
Composer
Bobby Rose
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
5 December 2025
World premiere
5 December 2025
Production
CME Winter Productions, Reel One Entertainment
Also known as
Jingle All the Way to Love
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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