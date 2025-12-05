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5.6
Kinoafisha Films Jingle All the Way to Love
5.6

Jingle All the Way to Love

, 2024
Jingle All the Way to Love
USA / Romantic / 18+
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Not going 0
5.6
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Synopsis

Years after a Christmas stranger gifted her a lucky sleigh bell, lawyer Andi shares her story on a holiday radio show. With host Jake and festive callers, she embarks on a joyful search for her lost holiday love.

Cast

Erin Agostino
Andi Kelton
Romaine Waite
Jake Emmitson
Connie Manfredi
Piper
Richard Waugh
Tom
David Reale
Ned
Delia Lisette Chambers
Livy Emmitson
Madé Joselita
Franny
Joey Belfiore
Bobby
Joey Belfiore
Bobby
Clint Russell
Sound Engineer
James Curts
Santa
Director Graeme Campbell
Writer Courtney Cilman
Composer Bobby Rose
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 5 December 2025
World premiere 5 December 2025
Production CME Winter Productions, Reel One Entertainment
Also known as
Jingle All the Way to Love

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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