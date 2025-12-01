Cast
Gregory Walsh
Self - Greg's Trees
Greg Walsh
Self - Greg's Trees
George Smith
Self - NYC Tree Shop
George Nash
Self - Uptown Christmas Trees
Jane Waterman
Self - Uptown Christmas Trees
Ciree Nash
Self - Uptown Christmas Trees
Heather Neviller
Self - NYC Tree Lady
Effie
Self - Uptown Christmas Trees
Georgie Porgie
Self - NYC Tree Lady
Colby Grant
Self - Uptown Christmas Trees
Cast and Crew
Director
Celia Aniskovich
Writer
Owen Long
Composer
Jackson Greenberg
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
1 December 2025
World premiere
1 December 2025
Production
Artists Equity, Boat Rocker Studios, Dial Tone Films
Also known as
The Merchants of Joy, I mercanti di felicità, Los comerciantes de la alegría, Neşe Tacirleri, Os vendedores da alegria