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Poster of The Merchants of Joy
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Merchants of Joy
6.7

The Merchants of Joy

, 2025
The Merchants of Joy
USA / Animation, Documentary, Family / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of The Merchants of Joy
6.7
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

In the city that never sleeps, five families hustle each winter to turn sidewalks into holiday outposts.

Cast

Gregory Walsh
Self - Greg's Trees
Greg Walsh
Self - Greg's Trees
George Smith
Self - NYC Tree Shop
George Nash
Self - Uptown Christmas Trees
Jane Waterman
Self - Uptown Christmas Trees
Ciree Nash
Self - Uptown Christmas Trees
Heather Neviller
Self - NYC Tree Lady
Effie
Self - Uptown Christmas Trees
Georgie Porgie
Self - NYC Tree Lady
Colby Grant
Self - Uptown Christmas Trees
Director Celia Aniskovich
Writer Owen Long
Composer Jackson Greenberg
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 1 December 2025
World premiere 1 December 2025
Production Artists Equity, Boat Rocker Studios, Dial Tone Films
Also known as
The Merchants of Joy, I mercanti di felicità, Los comerciantes de la alegría, Neşe Tacirleri, Os vendedores da alegria

Cartoon rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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