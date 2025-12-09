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Kinoafisha Films Bunker

Bunker

Bunker
France, Spain / Thriller / 18+

Synopsis

When an architect accepts a morally ambiguous project — building a survivalist bunker for a tech billionaire — his wife begins to question their marriage after 17 years together.

Cast

Paul Dano
Paul Dano
Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Mark Gatiss
Mark Gatiss
Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins
Greta Bellamacina
Jennifer
Karen Ascoe
Martha
Michael Ballard
Nimmi Harasgama
Owen Brazendale
Officer Hall
Director Florian Zeller
Writer Florian Zeller
Composer Volker Bertelmann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Spain
Production Blue Morning Pictures, Mod Producciones, Pathé
Also known as
Bunker

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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