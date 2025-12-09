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Bunker
Bunker
Bunker
France, Spain / Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
When an architect accepts a morally ambiguous project — building a survivalist bunker for a tech billionaire — his wife begins to question their marriage after 17 years together.
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Cast
Paul Dano
Stephen Graham
Javier Bardem
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Penelope Cruz
Mark Gatiss
Eileen Atkins
Greta Bellamacina
Jennifer
Karen Ascoe
Martha
Michael Ballard
Nimmi Harasgama
Owen Brazendale
Officer Hall
Director
Florian Zeller
Writer
Florian Zeller
Composer
Volker Bertelmann
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Spain
Production
Blue Morning Pictures, Mod Producciones, Pathé
Also known as
Bunker
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
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