Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Vaa Vaathiyaar
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Vaa Vaathiyaar
5.5

Vaa Vaathiyaar

, 2025
Vaa Vaathiyaar
India / Drama / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Vaa Vaathiyaar
5.5
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A fanatic fan of legendary actor MGR raises his grandson with the principles of his idol. But as he grows up, his actions begin to clash with his grandfather's ideologies.

Cast

Karthi
Ramu
Krithi Shetty
Wu
Sathyaraj
Sathyaraj
Periyasamy
Ramesh Thilak
Madhur Mittal
Karunakaran
Govindharaman
Anandraj
MGR's Fan
Nivas Adithan
Vidhya Borgia
Melvin Dennis
Computer Engineer
G. Gnanasambandam
Judge
Carl Andrew Harte
The chief
Director Nalan Kumarasamy
Writer Nalan Kumarasamy
Composer Santhosh Narayanan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 December 2025
Release date
12 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $38,291
Production Studio Green
Also known as
Vaa Vaathiyaar, Annagaru Vostaru, Va Vathiyar, Karthi 28, Vaa vathiyar, Vaa Vathiyaar

Film rating

5.5
Rate 13 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more