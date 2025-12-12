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Vaa Vaathiyaar
5.5
Vaa Vaathiyaar
, 2025
Vaa Vaathiyaar
India / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
A fanatic fan of legendary actor MGR raises his grandson with the principles of his idol. But as he grows up, his actions begin to clash with his grandfather's ideologies.
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Cast
Karthi
Ramu
Krithi Shetty
Wu
Sathyaraj
Periyasamy
Ramesh Thilak
Madhur Mittal
Karunakaran
Govindharaman
Anandraj
MGR's Fan
Nivas Adithan
Vidhya Borgia
Melvin Dennis
Computer Engineer
G. Gnanasambandam
Judge
Carl Andrew Harte
The chief
Director
Nalan Kumarasamy
Writer
Nalan Kumarasamy
Composer
Santhosh Narayanan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
12 December 2025
Release date
12 December 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$38,291
Production
Studio Green
Also known as
Vaa Vaathiyaar, Annagaru Vostaru, Va Vathiyar, Karthi 28, Vaa vathiyar, Vaa Vathiyaar
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
13
votes
4.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
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