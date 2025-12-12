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Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
4.8
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
, 2025
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
India / Comedy / 18+
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4.8
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Synopsis
Kapil plays a man who truly loves one woman and wants to build a life with her. But things spiral out of control when he mistakenly ends up marrying three other women, each from a different religion: Muslim, Christian, and Hindu.
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Cast
Kapil Sharma
Mohan Sharma
Manjot Singh
Harbir
Hira Warina
Saniya
Tridha Choudhury
Meera
Parul Gulati
Jenny
Ayesha Khan
Ruhi
Vipin Sharma
Mirza (Saniya's father)
Tripti Dimri
Nitanshi Goel
Manoj Joshi
Shanaya Kapoor
Ravi Kishan
Director
Anukalp Goswami
Writer
Anukalp Goswami
,
Darpan Bhardwaj
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 24 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
12 December 2025
Release date
12 December 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$218,107
Production
Abbas Mustan Films Production, Venus Worldwide Entertainment
Also known as
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
13
votes
4.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
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