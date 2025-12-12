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Poster of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
4.8

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

, 2025
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
India / Comedy / 18+
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Poster of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
4.8
Going 0
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Synopsis

Kapil plays a man who truly loves one woman and wants to build a life with her. But things spiral out of control when he mistakenly ends up marrying three other women, each from a different religion: Muslim, Christian, and Hindu.

Cast

Kapil Sharma
Mohan Sharma
Manjot Singh
Harbir
Hira Warina
Saniya
Tridha Choudhury
Meera
Parul Gulati
Jenny
Ayesha Khan
Ruhi
Vipin Sharma
Mirza (Saniya's father)
Tripti Dimri
Tripti Dimri
Nitanshi Goel
Manoj Joshi
Shanaya Kapoor
Ravi Kishan
Director Anukalp Goswami
Writer Anukalp Goswami, Darpan Bhardwaj
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 December 2025
Release date
12 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $218,107
Production Abbas Mustan Films Production, Venus Worldwide Entertainment
Also known as
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Film rating

4.8
Rate 13 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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