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Poster of Influencers
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Influencers
6.3

Influencers

, 2025
Influencers
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Influencers
6.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

In Southern France, a young woman's chilling fascination with murder and identity theft sends her life into a whirlwind of chaos.

Cast

Cassandra Naud
Cassandra Naud
CW
Georgina Campbell
Georgina Campbell
Charlotte
Lisa Delamar
Diane
Jonathan Whitesell
Jonathan Whitesell
Veronica Long
Ariana
Dylan Playfair
Emily Tennant
Emily Tennant
Osric Chau
Liam James Collins
Stuart Ortiz
Andrew Barber
Andrew Barber
Paulo Saraiva
Georgie
Director Kurtis David Harder
Writer Kurtis David Harder
Composer Avery Kentis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 December 2025
World premiere 26 July 2025
Production Jackrabbit Media
Also known as
Influencers, Influencer 2, Influencerzy, Инфлюэнсеры

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 8 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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