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6.3
Kinoafisha
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Influencers
6.3
Influencers
, 2025
Influencers
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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6.3
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Synopsis
In Southern France, a young woman's chilling fascination with murder and identity theft sends her life into a whirlwind of chaos.
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Cast
Cassandra Naud
CW
Georgina Campbell
Charlotte
Lisa Delamar
Diane
Jonathan Whitesell
Veronica Long
Ariana
Dylan Playfair
Emily Tennant
Osric Chau
Liam James Collins
Stuart Ortiz
Andrew Barber
Paulo Saraiva
Georgie
Director
Kurtis David Harder
Writer
Kurtis David Harder
Composer
Avery Kentis
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
12 December 2025
World premiere
26 July 2025
Production
Jackrabbit Media
Also known as
Influencers, Influencer 2, Influencerzy, Инфлюэнсеры
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 8 December 2025
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