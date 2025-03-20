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4.9
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A Few Feet Away
4.9
A Few Feet Away
, 2025
A metros de distancia
Argentina / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
Santiago, a 20 year-old twink shaped by the anonymity of the virtual world, becomes frustrated with gay dating apps and starts obsessively looking for a real experience in the Buenos Aires nightlife.
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Cast
Max Suen
Santiago
Jazmín Carballo
Karen
Esteban Kukuriczka
J(25)
Martín Shanly
Luis
Manuel Figuerero
Simón
Santiago Arballo
Fran Bert
Gonzalo Cabral
Antonella Yamila Fittipaldi
Matías Mendez
Juan Eriji
Juan Eriji
Director
Tadeo Pestaña Caro
Writer
Tadeo Pestaña Caro
Composer
Baltazar Oliver
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Argentina
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
9 December 2025
World premiere
20 March 2025
Production
Mesa Chica, Proyecto Excursus
Also known as
A metros de distancia, A Few Feet Away, A metros de distância
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Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 8 December 2025
Showtimes
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