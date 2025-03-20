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Poster of A Few Feet Away
4.9
Kinoafisha Films A Few Feet Away
4.9

A Few Feet Away

, 2025
A metros de distancia
Argentina / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Poster of A Few Feet Away
4.9
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Synopsis

Santiago, a 20 year-old twink shaped by the anonymity of the virtual world, becomes frustrated with gay dating apps and starts obsessively looking for a real experience in the Buenos Aires nightlife.

Cast

Max Suen
Santiago
Jazmín Carballo
Karen
Esteban Kukuriczka
J(25)
Martín Shanly
Luis
Manuel Figuerero
Simón
Santiago Arballo
Fran Bert
Gonzalo Cabral
Antonella Yamila Fittipaldi
Matías Mendez
Juan Eriji
Juan Eriji
Director Tadeo Pestaña Caro
Writer Tadeo Pestaña Caro
Composer Baltazar Oliver
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 9 December 2025
World premiere 20 March 2025
Production Mesa Chica, Proyecto Excursus
Also known as
A metros de distancia, A Few Feet Away, A metros de distância

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 8 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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