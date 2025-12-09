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Poster of The Royal We
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Royal We
6.9

The Royal We

, 2025
The Royal We
USA, Canada, Bulgaria / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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Poster of The Royal We
6.9
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Synopsis

When her older sister elopes with a non-royal, Princess Bea who has lived her life away from her royal duties must now step in and honor the arranged marriage to a small kingdom prince.

Cast

Mallory Jansen
Mallory Jansen
Bea
Charlie Carrick
Charlie Carrick
Crown Prince Desmond
Rae Lim
Chloe Hargraves
Simon Kunz
Edwin Thewit-Moorland
Nicola Posener
Nicola Posener
Princess Coralina
Simon Shackleton
King Winston
Jacinta Mulcahy
Queen Marguerite
Kate Nichols
Kate Nichols
Liliya Atanasova
Michael Howe
King Richmond
Carolyn Backhouse
Queen Leupinia
Adam Woodward
Cody the Plumber
Director Clare Niederpruem
Writer Clare Niederpruem, C. Jay Cox, Anne Black
Composer Tommy Fields
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada / Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 9 December 2025
World premiere 9 December 2025
Production Hallmark Media, UFO International Productions
Also known as
The Royal We, Kraljevsko mi, Felséges szerelem, Prinzessin wider Willen, Un amore regale, 我們的皇室生活

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 8 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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