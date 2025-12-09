Cast
Simon Kunz
Edwin Thewit-Moorland
Simon Shackleton
King Winston
Michael Howe
King Richmond
Carolyn Backhouse
Queen Leupinia
Adam Woodward
Cody the Plumber
Cast and Crew
Director
Clare Niederpruem
Writer
Clare Niederpruem, C. Jay Cox, Anne Black
Composer
Tommy Fields
Film details
Country
USA / Canada / Bulgaria
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
9 December 2025
World premiere
9 December 2025
Production
Hallmark Media, UFO International Productions
Also known as
The Royal We, Kraljevsko mi, Felséges szerelem, Prinzessin wider Willen, Un amore regale, 我們的皇室生活