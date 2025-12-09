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Poster of The Reluctant Royal
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Reluctant Royal
6.9

The Reluctant Royal

, 2025
The Reluctant Royal
Canada, USA, Ireland / Romantic / 18+
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Poster of The Reluctant Royal
6.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Philly mechanic Johnny is surprised to learn that his long-lost father is a duke. But the duke isn’t quite what he expected, nor are his growing feelings for the duke’s advisor Prudence.

Cast

Andrew W. Walker
Johnny Payne
Emilie de Ravin
Emilie de Ravin
Prudence Thorp
Jade Jordan
Jade Jordan
Annie
Michael James Ford
Jeffers
Megan Elle Day
Dottie Moretti
Janet Grene
Simon Coury
William Duke of Glasswick
Fiach Kunz
Allistair Covington-Breed
Elizabeth Moynihan
Lady Eleanor
Jimmy Walker
Hugh
Ali Hardiman
Auggie
Director Kevin Fair
Writer Neal H. Dobrofsky, Tippi Dobrofsky, Samantha Herman
Composer Tommy Fields
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 9 December 2025
World premiere 9 December 2025
Production Muse Entertainment Enterprises, Treehouse Media, Hallmark Media
Also known as
The Reluctant Royal, A kelletlen herceg, Ein ganz gewöhnlicher Prinz, Nevoljki plemić, Nevoljni prestolonaslednik, Un duca all'improvviso

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 8 December 2025

Quotes

Allistair Covington-Breed Allistair Covington-Breed of Winshere, north of Devon.
Johnny Payne Johnny Payne, South Philly, east of Pat's Cheesesteak.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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