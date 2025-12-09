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The Reluctant Royal
6.9
The Reluctant Royal
, 2025
The Reluctant Royal
Canada, USA, Ireland / Romantic / 18+
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6.9
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Synopsis
Philly mechanic Johnny is surprised to learn that his long-lost father is a duke. But the duke isn’t quite what he expected, nor are his growing feelings for the duke’s advisor Prudence.
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Cast
Andrew W. Walker
Johnny Payne
Emilie de Ravin
Prudence Thorp
Jade Jordan
Annie
Michael James Ford
Jeffers
Megan Elle Day
Dottie Moretti
Janet Grene
Simon Coury
William Duke of Glasswick
Fiach Kunz
Allistair Covington-Breed
Elizabeth Moynihan
Lady Eleanor
Jimmy Walker
Hugh
Ali Hardiman
Auggie
Director
Kevin Fair
Writer
Neal H. Dobrofsky
,
Tippi Dobrofsky
,
Samantha Herman
Composer
Tommy Fields
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada / USA / Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
9 December 2025
World premiere
9 December 2025
Production
Muse Entertainment Enterprises, Treehouse Media, Hallmark Media
Also known as
The Reluctant Royal, A kelletlen herceg, Ein ganz gewöhnlicher Prinz, Nevoljki plemić, Nevoljni prestolonaslednik, Un duca all'improvviso
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 8 December 2025
Stills
Quotes
Allistair Covington-Breed
Allistair Covington-Breed of Winshere, north of Devon.
Johnny Payne
Johnny Payne, South Philly, east of Pat's Cheesesteak.
Showtimes
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