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Poster of Папины дочки. Мама вернулась. Фильм о фильме
Kinoafisha Films Папины дочки. Мама вернулась. Фильм о фильме

Папины дочки. Мама вернулась. Фильм о фильме

, 2025
Папины дочки. Мама вернулась. Фильм о фильме
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Папины дочки. Мама вернулась. Фильм о фильме

Cast

Anastasia Sivajeva
Anastasia Sivajeva
Filipp Anatolevitsj Bledniy
Filipp Anatolevitsj Bledniy
Andrey Leonov
Andrey Leonov
Eva Smirnova
Eva Smirnova
Polina Denisova
Polina Denisova
Vitaliya Kornienko
Vitaliya Kornienko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 17 minutes
Production year 2025

Film rating

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Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
Updated 8 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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