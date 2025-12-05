Indonesia, South Korea / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
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7.9
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Synopsis
Little Intan was used as collateral for a debt by her mother, who was forced to become a migrant worker and leave her behind. But from that moment, her life took a turn. Dedi, the debt collector — a stranger who initially just came to collect — ended up becoming an important figure in Intan’s life. Together with Tatang, they grew into an unusual kind of “family.”
Cast
Tissa Biani Azzahra
Intan
Ringgo Agus Rahman
Dedi
Boris Bokir
Tatang
Myesha Lin
Little Intan
Sita Nursanti
Rossa
Sebryan Yosvien
Ben
Totos Rasiti
Marjono
Joe Project P.
Yana
Yeyen Lydia
Mami
Grace Emmanuela
Tami
DirectorBenni Setiawan
WriterDae-gyu Kang, JK Youn, Rifki Ardisha, Im Seong-soon