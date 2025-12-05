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Poster of Call Me Dad
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Call Me Dad
7.9

Call Me Dad

, 2025
Panggil Aku Ayah
Indonesia, South Korea / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
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Poster of Call Me Dad
7.9
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Synopsis

Little Intan was used as collateral for a debt by her mother, who was forced to become a migrant worker and leave her behind. But from that moment, her life took a turn. Dedi, the debt collector — a stranger who initially just came to collect — ended up becoming an important figure in Intan’s life. Together with Tatang, they grew into an unusual kind of “family.”

Cast

Tissa Biani Azzahra
Intan
Ringgo Agus Rahman
Dedi
Boris Bokir
Tatang
Myesha Lin
Little Intan
Sita Nursanti
Rossa
Sebryan Yosvien
Ben
Totos Rasiti
Marjono
Joe Project P.
Yana
Yeyen Lydia
Mami
Grace Emmanuela
Tami
Director Benni Setiawan
Writer Dae-gyu Kang, JK Youn, Rifki Ardisha, Im Seong-soon
Composer Ifa Fachir, Adrian Martadinata
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Indonesia / South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 5 December 2025
World premiere 5 December 2025
Production Visinema Pictures, CJ Entertainment, Visinema Studios
Also known as
Panggil Aku Ayah, Call Me Dad, CMD, Dambo, Naleul Appalago Bulleoyo, PAA

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 5 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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