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8.4
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A Winter's Song
8.4
A Winter's Song
, 2025
A Winter's Song
Armenia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
8.4
Synopsis
When aspiring singer Liana is given a three week deadline to create a record demo, she travels to Armenia to find inspiration. Along the way she discovers a world of music, culture and love.
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Cast
Edgar Damatian
David
Jessie Bedrossian
Sophia
Judah McFadden
Arthur
Krista Marina
Liana
Armine Anda
Aunt Gohar
Kev Orkian
Uncle George
Nerses Avetisyan
James
Ara Sargsyan
Grandpa Vachagan
Lily Vardan
Aunt Karine
Levon Hakhverdyan
Cousin Hovo
Miqayel Voskanyan
Tour Guide
Gagik Ghazare
Uncle Gary
Director
Angela Asatrian
Writer
Angela Asatrian
Composer
Arman Aloyan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Armenia
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Asatrian Productions, Hoshkee Film, Wonder Project
Also known as
A Winter's Song
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Film rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 5 December 2025
Showtimes
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