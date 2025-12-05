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Poster of A Winter's Song
8.4
Kinoafisha Films A Winter's Song
8.4

A Winter's Song

, 2025
A Winter's Song
Armenia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Winter's Song
8.4

Synopsis

When aspiring singer Liana is given a three week deadline to create a record demo, she travels to Armenia to find inspiration. Along the way she discovers a world of music, culture and love.

Cast

Edgar Damatian
David
Jessie Bedrossian
Sophia
Judah McFadden
Arthur
Krista Marina
Liana
Armine Anda
Aunt Gohar
Kev Orkian
Uncle George
Nerses Avetisyan
James
Ara Sargsyan
Grandpa Vachagan
Lily Vardan
Aunt Karine
Levon Hakhverdyan
Cousin Hovo
Miqayel Voskanyan
Tour Guide
Gagik Ghazare
Uncle Gary
Director Angela Asatrian
Writer Angela Asatrian
Composer Arman Aloyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Armenia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Asatrian Productions, Hoshkee Film, Wonder Project
Also known as
A Winter's Song

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 5 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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