Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of Blokadnye sudby
1 poster Tickets from 550 ₽
Going 8
Not going 6
Kinoafisha Films Blokadnye sudby

Blokadnye sudby

Tickets from 550 ₽
Going 8
Not going 6
Blokadnye sudby - trailer
Blokadnye sudby  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026 Russia Вольга
Worldwide Gross $9,648
Production Gamma-Film
Also known as
Blokadnye sudby, Блокадные судьбы
Director
Konstantin Biryukov
Irina Yevteyeva
Cast and Crew
Cartoon in Collections
Films Based on True Stories Films Based on True Stories

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Pyat zvezd na Novokuznetskoy
14:15 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Trailers All trailers
Blokadnye sudby - trailer
Blokadnye sudby Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«Blokadnye sudby» now playing

Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Sun 8 Mon 9 Tue 10 Wed 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Blokadnye sudby? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Pyat zvezd na Novokuznetskoy
Tretyakovskaya
2D
14:15 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more