Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Paul Anka: His Way
7.3
Paul Anka: His Way
, 2024
Paul Anka: His Way
USA / Biography, Documentary, History / 18+
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
7.3
Going
0
Not going
0
Paul Anka: His Way
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Part road movie and living biography, this documentary traces Paul Anka's seven-decade career through stardom and constant reinvention.
Expand
Cast
Paul Anka
Frankie Avalon
Billy Barr
Alexandra Anka
Self
Alicia Anka
Andrew Anka
Self
Ethan Anka
Self
Irving Azoff
Sammy Cahn
Self
Pat Boone
Self
Joey Bishop
Self
Maple Bateman
Self
Director
John Maggio
Writer
John Maggio
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
1 December 2025
World premiere
1 December 2025
Production
Ark Media, Blue Ant Media
Also known as
Paul Anka: His Way
More
Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Updated 4 December 2025
Film Trailers
All trailers
Paul Anka: His Way
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree