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Poster of Paul Anka: His Way
7.3
Paul Anka: His Way - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Paul Anka: His Way
7.3

Paul Anka: His Way

, 2024
Paul Anka: His Way
USA / Biography, Documentary, History / 18+
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Poster of Paul Anka: His Way
7.3
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Paul Anka: His Way - Trailer
Paul Anka: His Way  Trailer

Synopsis

Part road movie and living biography, this documentary traces Paul Anka's seven-decade career through stardom and constant reinvention.

Cast

Paul Anka
Frankie Avalon
Billy Barr
Alexandra Anka
Self
Alicia Anka
Andrew Anka
Self
Ethan Anka
Self
Irving Azoff
Sammy Cahn
Self
Pat Boone
Self
Joey Bishop
Self
Maple Bateman
Self
Director John Maggio
Writer John Maggio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 December 2025
World premiere 1 December 2025
Production Ark Media, Blue Ant Media
Also known as
Paul Anka: His Way

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 4 December 2025

Film Trailers

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Paul Anka: His Way - Trailer
Paul Anka: His Way Trailer
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