For the past six decades, Seymour Hersh has been at the front lines of political journalism in the U.S. This arresting documentary, released at a crucial moment for the freedom of the press, tells the wide-ranging story of this breakthrough reporter.
ProductionPlan B Entertainment, Praxis Films, Submarine Deluxe
Also known as
Cover-Up, Cover-Up: Un periodista en las trincheras, Az Egyesült Államok bűnei: Seymour Hersh az igazság nyomában, Cover-Up: Seymour Hersh och jakten på sanningen, Cover-Up: Un journaliste face au pouvoir, Mørklagt, Örtbas: Savaşın Çirkin Gerçekleri, Seymour Hersh: Em Busca da Verdade, Zatajone: Seymour Hersh na tropie prawdy, Сокрытие, シーモア・ハーシュ: 権力の闇に挑む男, 黑幕：調查記者的真相之路, 黑幕：调查记者的真相之路