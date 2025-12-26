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Poster of Cover-Up
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Cover-Up
7.5

Cover-Up

, 2025
Cover-Up
USA / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Cover-Up
7.5
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Synopsis

For the past six decades, Seymour Hersh has been at the front lines of political journalism in the U.S. This arresting documentary, released at a crucial moment for the freedom of the press, tells the wide-ranging story of this breakthrough reporter.

Cast

Seymour Hersh
Self - Investigative Journalist
David Obst
Self - Dispatch News
Bob Woodward
Self - The Washington Post
Jeff Gerth
Self - The New York Times
Max Friedman
Self - Former Research Assistant
Amy Davidson Sorkin
Self - The New Yorker
Antonio Taguba
Self - U.S. Army Major General
Camille Lo Sapio
Self - Anonymous Source
Isador Hersh
Self - Father of Seymour Hersh
Dorothy Hersh
Self - Mother of Seymour Hersh
Director Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus
Composer Maya Shenfeld
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 26 December 2025
World premiere 26 December 2025
Production Plan B Entertainment, Praxis Films, Submarine Deluxe
Also known as
Cover-Up, Cover-Up: Un periodista en las trincheras, Az Egyesült Államok bűnei: Seymour Hersh az igazság nyomában, Cover-Up: Seymour Hersh och jakten på sanningen, Cover-Up: Un journaliste face au pouvoir, Mørklagt, Örtbas: Savaşın Çirkin Gerçekleri, Seymour Hersh: Em Busca da Verdade, Zatajone: Seymour Hersh na tropie prawdy, Сокрытие, シーモア・ハーシュ: 権力の闇に挑む男, 黑幕：調查記者的真相之路, 黑幕：调查记者的真相之路

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 4 December 2025

Quotes

Self - Investigative Journalist It's complicated to know who to trust. You know, I barely trust you guys.
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