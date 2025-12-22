Cast
John Elway
Self - Broncos Quarterback
Steve Antonopulos
Self - Broncos Head Athletic Trainer
Adam Schefter
Self - Journalist
Gary Kubiak
Self - Broncos Backup Quarterback
Dennis Engel
Self - John's Best Friend & Teammate
Janet Elway
Self - John's Future Wife
Mike Shanahan
Self - Broncos Assistant Coach
Rod Smith
Self - Broncos Wide Receiver
Mark Jackson
Self - Broncos Wide Receiver
Keith Bishop
Self - Broncos Guard
Cast and Crew
Director
Ken Rodgers, Chris Weaver
Composer
David Robidoux
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
22 December 2025
World premiere
22 December 2025
Production
Makemake, NFL Films, Omaha Productions
Also known as
Elway, John Elway - en underdoghistorie, 約翰艾維：四分衛逆襲傳奇, 约翰·埃尔韦：四分卫逆袭传奇