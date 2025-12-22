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7.3
Kinoafisha Films Elway
7.3

Elway

, 2025
Elway
USA / Biography, Documentary, Sport / 18+
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7.3
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Synopsis

An in-depth look into the life and career of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway.

Cast

John Elway
Self - Broncos Quarterback
Steve Antonopulos
Self - Broncos Head Athletic Trainer
Adam Schefter
Self - Journalist
Gary Kubiak
Self - Broncos Backup Quarterback
Dennis Engel
Self - John's Best Friend & Teammate
Janet Elway
Self - John's Future Wife
Mike Shanahan
Self - Broncos Assistant Coach
Rod Smith
Self - Broncos Wide Receiver
Mark Jackson
Self - Broncos Wide Receiver
Keith Bishop
Self - Broncos Guard
Director Ken Rodgers, Chris Weaver
Composer David Robidoux
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 22 December 2025
World premiere 22 December 2025
Production Makemake, NFL Films, Omaha Productions
Also known as
Elway, John Elway - en underdoghistorie, 約翰艾維：四分衛逆襲傳奇, 约翰·埃尔韦：四分卫逆袭传奇

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 4 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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