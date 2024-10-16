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Poster of Revival
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Revival
4.6

Revival

, 2024
Revival
Italy / Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Revival
4.6

Synopsis

Two robbers on the run end up in the clutches of a doctor who experiments on people to navigate the afterlife. What seems to be an innocuous foray into a scientific and existential revolution for humanity soon takes a turn for the worse.

Cast

Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Tara
James Chalke
Nathan
Louis Mandylor
Louis Mandylor
Rich
Michael Paré
Michael Paré
Martin
Violetta Jackson
Alice
Giovanni Bufalini
Yonv Joseph
Grant
Robert Madison
Alan
Naya Manson
Eliza
Director Dario Germani
Writer Justin DiSandro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 10 July 2026
World premiere 16 October 2024
Release date
28 November 2024 Italy
Budget €5,000,000
Production Enjoy Movies
Also known as
Revival, Além dos Limites da Morte, Más allá de los límites de la muerte, Surma piire ületades

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
3.7 IMDb
Updated 4 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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