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4.6
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Revival
4.6
Revival
, 2024
Revival
Italy / Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
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4.6
Synopsis
Two robbers on the run end up in the clutches of a doctor who experiments on people to navigate the afterlife. What seems to be an innocuous foray into a scientific and existential revolution for humanity soon takes a turn for the worse.
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Cast
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Tara
James Chalke
Nathan
Louis Mandylor
Rich
Michael Paré
Martin
Violetta Jackson
Alice
Giovanni Bufalini
Yonv Joseph
Grant
Robert Madison
Alan
Naya Manson
Eliza
Director
Dario Germani
Writer
Justin DiSandro
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
10 July 2026
World premiere
16 October 2024
Release date
28 November 2024
Italy
Budget
€5,000,000
Production
Enjoy Movies
Also known as
Revival, Além dos Limites da Morte, Más allá de los límites de la muerte, Surma piire ületades
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
3.7
IMDb
Updated 4 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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