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Poster of Holiday
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Holiday
4.4

Holiday

, 2021
Holiday
Poland / Drama, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Holiday
4.4

Synopsis

Longing for sun, breath and exotic thrills, Kasia and Tomek set off on a dream trip to the island of Bali in Indonesia. Lying on a paradise beach, their thoughts are very far from their duties resulting from working for large corporations. They both want to have a baby very much, but they also know that before that happens, they must deal with each other and work through their conflicts. One day they decide to go on a trip towards the volcano on the island and the jungle around it. There they meet by chance a mysterious man who invites them to his home. The couple decide to follow in the footsteps of the stranger. The atmosphere thickens minute by minute, and the disturbing aura becomes more and more infiltrated by the Polish couple. Soon there will be events that will lead Kasia and Tomek to a huge internal transformation. Nothing will ever be the way it was. They will both remember this trip to Bali forever.

Cast

Anna Krotoska
Kasia
Marcin Czarnik
Marcin Czarnik
Tomek
Lucky Moniaga
Sabit
Otig Pakis
Widodo
Suparmi Ajannan
Parish
Anggun Yalkan
Sulasih
Denis A. Hidayathul
Sibon
Arka Dwipayana
Przewodnik
Vanessa Holliday
Masazystka
Gus Yana
Recepcjonista
Director Pawel Ferdek
Writer Pawel Ferdek, Arun Milcarz
Composer Antoni Lazarkiewicz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2021
Production Pokromski Studio, Eitel Sonnenschein, Polski Instytut Sztuki Filmowej
Also known as
Holiday, Agung

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Updated 4 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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